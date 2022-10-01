First Alert Forecast: Cool start to our Saturday, with Highs reaching in the low 80s again! Our dry and cool conditions continue this weekend and into the upcoming week!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Saturday and to the first day of October!

Drier conditions continue over the next few days and we are still seeing Highs in the low 80s with Lows overnight falling to the mid-50s.

Cool and clear conditions this morning, with winds continuing out of the north. Temperatures right now are in the upper 40s to lower 50s. If you’re heading out the door this morning, a light jacket may be needed to keep you warm.

Today will be beautiful, with Highs reaching into the low 80s. Mostly sunny skies and plenty of sunshine. Fire weather danger is possible today with breezy winds and low humidity. Continue to be cautious with open burning and dispose of cigarettes properly. Lows during the overnight period will fall to the mid to low 50s, with clear skies.

Sunday holds just about the same conditions, with Highs in the low 80s. Mostly clear and sunny skies. Lows that evening falling to the mid to low 50s. Clear conditions overnight.

Next Week:

Rain chances continue to stay out of the forecast. High temperatures will top out in the low 80s to potentially middle 80s at the beginning of the week. By the end of the week, we will be reaching back into the mid to upper 80s under mainly sunny skies, with lows dropping to the 50s each night.

Fire weather danger is possible next week with breezy winds and low humidity

