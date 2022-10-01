The End Zone: The #1 Bulldogs stay undefeated, take the top spot in Region 3-6a over Warren Central

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The battle for the top spot in Region 3 of MHSAA 6a football between the undefeated and #1 Brandon Bulldogs at the undefeated #6 Warren Central Vikings headlined week 7 of Mississippi high school football.

To see the full list of scores, click here.

#1 Brandon Bulldogs (5-0) at #6 Warren Central (4-1)

The top 10 undefeated battle between the Bulldogs and the Vikings had a lot on the line. Staying flawless at this point in the season as well as topping the region for both schools was a must. However, one team’s plans would be rudely disrupted.

The Vikings took an early 3-0 lead after the first quarter as the top dogs tried an onside kick at the beginning of the game. The Warren Central defense had a tough task at hand against the best offense in the state and held up well throughout the game, only to be let down by their offense.

Brandon quarterback Landon Varnes got things going for the Bulldog offense in the second quarter as wide receiver Lester Miller made an outstanding grab over two Viking defenders for a 55-yard gain to get Brandon in scoring position. Running back Nate Blount punched home a close-range score as Brandon took the lead 6-3.

The Vikings were able to gain some yardage throughout the game but failed to turn the production into any more points.

The contest proved to be the Lester Miller show. On a fourth and fifteen play midway through the second quarter, Miller hauled in another ridiculous grab in the back of the end zone to increase the Brandon lead to 14-3.

Miller again caught another touchdown pass from 6-yards out thanks to the arm of Varnes with just seconds left on the clock to take 21-3 lead into halftime.

The Warren Central defense stiffened up as predicted in the second half and would not allow another score. The Vikings’ offense has shown they are capable of racking up points, scoring 42 just last week.

Warren Central moved the ball well but just could not capitalize on the night. The methodical offense struggled to play catch-up as the Bulldogs stay atop of the division and the state with a 21-3 victory.

Starkville (4-2) at Clinton (3-2)

Clinton upset Starkville at home 35-28.

Northwest Rankin (2-3) at Terry (3-3)

Northwest Rankin get their second-straight win, Terry lose on homecoming night 45-28.

Scott Central (4-2) at Mendenhall (5-1)

Mendenhall wins five-in-a-row, beats Scott Central 18-8.

Jackson Prep (6-1) at MRA (6-2)

MRA makes a statement, wins 26-14.

“It’s a huge win for us [MRA]. It wasn’t pretty but it was a great win for us [MRA],” said MRA Head Coach Herbert Davis. “What a great win for our program tonight. We need to keep getting better, but [I’m] proud of our guys. We battled hard tonight and did a good job.”

St. Aloysius (1-6) at Clinton Christian (5-2)

Clinton Christian shuts out St. Aloysius 35-0.

Leake Academy (2-4) at Madison St. Joseph (3-4)

The Bruins top Leake Academy 35-20.

Wilkinson County (0-6) at Ridgeland (5-1)

Ridgeland bounces back, beats Wilkinson County 56-8.

Neshoba Central (4-2) at Canton (1-5)

Neshoba Central wins a close one 12-7.

Murrah (0-6) at Germantown (4-2)

The Mustangs remain winless, lose 37-15.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.