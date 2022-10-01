Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

5 slain in Texas neighborhood identified; suspect charged

McGregor Shooting 9.29.22
McGregor Shooting 9.29.22
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

McGREGOR, Texas (AP) — Officials have disclosed the identities of five people killed in a Central Texas neighborhood and the suspect in the slayings.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says 35-year-old Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez of Mexico has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He was shot and wounded Thursday in a gunfight with officers before they found five people dead at two houses in McGregor.

The DPS says he’s also suspected of killing 38-year-old Monica Delgado, 15-year-old Miguel Avila and 14-year-old Natallie Avila, along with next-door neighbors 47-year-old Lorena Aviles and her 20-year-old daughter, Natalie Aviles.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L) Karmello Gaines | (M) Deterrious M. Williams | (R) Ti’Jerrical Thornton
Jackson carjacking trio pleads guilty after night of ‘terrorizing’ citizens in multiple cities
Family remembers father and son who were also killed in Mississippi Delta crash
Family remembers father and son who were also killed in Mississippi Delta crash
Suspect in murder of Miss. convenience store clerk had faulty ankle monitor
Suspect in murder of Miss. convenience store clerk had faulty ankle monitor
‘I feel like he was targeted’: Mother mourns over loss of her son in latest Capitol...
‘I feel like he was targeted’: Mother mourns over loss of her son in latest Capitol Police-involved shooting
‘Brutal animal, a murderer’: Man serving life in prison granted parole
‘Brutal animal, a murderer’: Man serving life in prison granted parole

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Boat washes ashore in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian
This photo provided by the North Korean government shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korea fires 4th round of missile tests in 1 week
President Joe Biden walks with Bob Parant, Medicare beneficiary with Type 1 diabetes, as they...
Biden signs bill to avert government shutdown, aid Ukraine
A boat displaced by Hurricane Ian rests atop a car in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Thursday, Sept....
LIVE: Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida’s death toll climbs