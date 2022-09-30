Vicksburg man being held on $2.4M in bonds after leading Madison Police on chase

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Vicksburg man is being held on $2.4 million in bonds after leading authorities on a chase Wednesday in the city of Madison.

Jonathan Gray, 30, of Vicksburg, made his initial appearance in Madison Municipal Court Friday, where the judge granted him bond on an array of charges related to the chase, in which he allegedly struck three Madison Police cruisers while driving a stolen vehicle.

He received a $2,225,000 bond on three charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. Gray also received a $50,000 bond for each charge of being in possession of a stolen vehicle, felony fleeing, and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, according to Madison Police Cpt. Kevin Newman.

He also received a $1,000 bond for a non-alcohol-related DUI. As of Friday afternoon, he had not bonded out and was being held at the Madison County Detention Center.

Police say that on Wednesday, Gray was driving a stolen 2014 Chevrolet pickup when he refused to stop for police on Highland Colony Parkway at Lake Castle Road.

When he allegedly fled, Madison, along with the Ridgeland Police Department and Madison County Sheriff’s Department got involved.

Gray was chased southbound on Highland Colony and other roads, and struck three vehicles during the pursuit, Newman said. Gray eventually came to a stop when his vehicle entered a field off Sunnybrook Road and became disabled. No officers or others were injured in the incident.

Newman was unsure what substance Gray was on at the time, and said a blood sample has been sent to the Mississippi State Crime Lab for evaluation.

He did not know what Gray was previously convicted of but said the charges were not from the city of Madison.

