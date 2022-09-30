Suspect in Arkansas hospital shooting pleads not guilty

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The suspected gunman in a shooting at a Little Rock-area hospital pleaded not guilty to capital murder and aggravated assault on Thursday.

Raymond Lovett entered the pleas on Sept. 29 during a brief video arraignment and a judge set his bond at $500,000.

Lovett was arrested Wednesday in the shooting death of Leighton Whitfield at CHI St. Vincent North in Sherwood, a city northeast of Little Rock. Police have said the two knew each other and that Whitfield was visiting a patient at the hospital.

The hospital had been placed on lockdown Wednesday as police responded to the shooting.

