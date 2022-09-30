Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Several South Carolina piers collapse from Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian caused a middle section of the Cherry Grove pier in North Myrtle Beach to collapse. (Source: LEANNE LONG)
By WMBF News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH CAROLINA (WMBF/Gray News) – Several piers in South Carolina partially collapsed Friday as Hurricane Ian made landfall along the east coast.

The storm caused a middle section of the Cherry Grove Pier in North Myrtle Beach to collapse. It was just one of the many structures downed in the area from storm surge.

The Cherry Grove Pier is a landmark in the area. It was built in the early 1950s and was remodeled and lengthened in 1999 after Hurricane Floyd.

WMBF is also reporting parts of the Apache Pier and 2nd Avenue Pier collapsed as well.

Meanwhile, the Apache Pier is a well-known fishing pier in Myrtle Beach and boasted as being the east coast’s longest wooden pier.

Further south, part of the Pawleys Island Pier broke off and started floating away, according to the Pawleys Island Police Department.

“Tidal surge has lived up to the predictions,” the department said in a post on Twitter.

Ian’s maximum sustained winds were 85 mph when it came ashore and battered the state with damaging winds, heavy rain and life-threatening storm surge.

Pawleys Island Pier collapsed
Pawleys Island Pier collapsed(Source: Pawleys Island PD)

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L) Karmello Gaines | (M) Deterrious M. Williams | (R) Ti’Jerrical Thornton
Jackson carjacking trio pleads guilty after night of ‘terrorizing’ citizens in multiple cities
Suspect in murder of Miss. convenience store clerk had faulty ankle monitor
Suspect in murder of Miss. convenience store clerk had faulty ankle monitor
Family remembers father and son who were also killed in Mississippi Delta crash
Family remembers father and son who were also killed in Mississippi Delta crash
‘I feel like he was targeted’: Mother mourns over loss of her son in latest Capitol...
‘I feel like he was targeted’: Mother mourns over loss of her son in latest Capitol Police-involved shooting
‘Brutal animal, a murderer’: Man serving life in prison granted parole
‘Brutal animal, a murderer’: Man serving life in prison granted parole

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and her...
Bidens host reception for National Hispanic Heritage Month
President Joe Biden speaks in this file photo. The U.S. on Friday sanctioned more than 1,000...
Biden vows Russia won’t ‘get away with’ Ukraine annexation
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Tennessee high court reverses Judd death investigation order
Game of the Week: The #6 Vikings look to dethrone the #1 Bulldogs at home
Game of the Week: The #6 Vikings look to dethrone the #1 Bulldogs at home
Damaged homes and businesses are seen in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., on Thursday, Sep 29, 2022,...
LIVE: Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida surveys devastation