Senatobia police searching for persons of interest in gang-related shooting investigation

Surveillance images of the persons of interest.
Surveillance images of the persons of interest.
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SENATOBIA, Miss. (WMC) - The Senatobia Police Department is searching for five persons of interest in a gang-related shooting investigation.

The shooting took place on Friday, Sept. 23 in a Senatobia neighborhood, at the intersection of East Gilmore Street and Cox Street.

The individuals pictured are considered persons of interest.

If you can identify one or more of the individuals, call the Senatobia Police Department at 662-562-5642.

