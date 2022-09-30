Senatobia police searching for persons of interest in gang-related shooting investigation

SENATOBIA, Miss. (WMC) - The Senatobia Police Department is searching for five persons of interest in a gang-related shooting investigation.

The shooting took place on Friday, Sept. 23 in a Senatobia neighborhood, at the intersection of East Gilmore Street and Cox Street.

The individuals pictured are considered persons of interest.

If you can identify one or more of the individuals, call the Senatobia Police Department at 662-562-5642.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.