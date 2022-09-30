JPS celebrates improvement in Department of Education Accountability Rating

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Public School System is celebrating a major achievement in education for a district mired in controversy over its recent ratings.

State test results show the district has improved. Jackson Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Errick Greene announced a milestone for the district, with its rating improving from a “D” to a “C”.

“Please help us share the good news,” Greene told JPS board members and administrators at John Hopkins Elementary School Thursday.

Mississippi Department of Education Accountability scores from the 2020-2021 school year showed the school system advanced. Students were tested in English Language Arts, Mathematics, Science, and U.S. History.

“We’ve achieved some of the highest levels of growth that we’ve ever seen, ever seen from one year to the next and what this is show us that real change and accelerated growth can happen in the span of one year,” said Greene.

The district leader reported that MDEQ results ranked Obama Elementary School as the top elementary school in the state of Mississippi. Lester Elementary, McWillie Elementary and Wells APAC Elementary are listed in the top 20. The district plans to push forward with additional increases in student proficiency in pre-kindergarten and early learning.

“We’ve also made some very strategic investments in high quality instructional materials and ongoing educator professional development that will allow us to live into our promise to provide a transformational learning experience for our scholars,” said JPS Deputy Superintendent Dr. Michael Cormack Jr.

Greene said the scores were raised to nearly pre-pandemic levels with an 85 percent graduation rate, the highest in recent district history.

