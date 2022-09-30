Jackson residents share their concerns with Capitol Police following recent officer-involved shootings, one being fatal

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Within the past six weeks, there have been three officer-involved shootings in Jackson involving the Capitol Police Department.

One of those shootings was deadly.

These incidents are now raising concerns and questions from residents, prompting a community meeting at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church Thursday night.

Dozens came out, including residents, city and county leaders, and law enforcement officers, all getting the chance to hear from the Capitol Police Chief Bo Luckey, and the commissioner of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, Sean Tindell.

Some of the concerns people shared were about the number of officer-involved shootings involving Capitol Police, along with the training the officers have, and the fact that a number of officers don’t live in the Capital City.

Commissioner Tindell assured residents that all capitol police officers that are out patrolling the streets are certified law enforcement officers.

”There is a criminal element in this city that is not used to being policed, and don’t sit here and complain about crime, and death, and kids killing kids and tell me that there’s a respect for law and order, because there’s not,” said Tindell. “We’re trying to address that element that is not used to being policed and stop it.”

Since May, the department has made roughly 100 arrests.

Some residents expressed that they felt the department is targeting African Americans. However, Tindell told residents that’s not the case.

He said they’re out to get anyone who breaks the law, regardless of color.

”Don’t tell me I’m racist, don’t tell me I’m trying to kill black people in the city of Jackson, that’s obscene,” said Tindell. “We’re here wanting to make it safe, we want to make it better, and that’s what we’re going to do.”

Thursday’s meeting was put on by Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes. The councilman and the commissioner expressed that they hope to continue having more meetings like these going forward, all in an effort to help strengthen the relationships between the agency and the community.

