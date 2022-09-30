Game of the Week: The #6 Vikings look to dethrone the #1 Bulldogs at home

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Week 7 of Mississippi high school football will see another undefeated team fall as the Warren Central Vikings (4-0) host the Brandon Bulldogs (4-0) Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Viking Stadium.

The Bulldogs have justified their top dog status so far this season behind their high-powered offense led by a plethora of stars, including quarterback Landon Varnes, running backs Jarvis Durr and Nate Blount, and wide receiver Lester Miller. The Bulldogs have scored more than 40 points in three of their four games so far this year.

However, the Warren Central defense will pose another threat to the Brandon offense.

The Viking defense has only allowed 40 points in one game this season, and that came in last week’s thrilling overtime victory against Oak Grove on the road. Overtime victories get any team pumped up to play the next week, and hosting the #1 team in the state only adds fuel to that fire.

