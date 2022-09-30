First Alert Forecast: A cool start to our Friday morning with upper 70s for Highs today! Our dry and cool weather trend continues for the next few days!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Friday.

Cool and clear conditions this morning, with winds continuing out of the north/northeast. Temperatures right now in the upper 40s to lower 50s. If you’re heading out the door this morning, you might need a light jacket or sweater!

There will also be plenty of sunshine to go around across all of central and southwest MS on Friday as our dry stretch continues. Fire weather danger is possible today with breezy winds and low humidity. Continue to be cautious with open burning and dispose of cigarettes properly. Otherwise, temperatures will be a bit closer to normal in the upper 70s/lower 80s.

No rain in the forecast for sometime! This will allow for us to continue with our dry weather stretch for the next week!

Seasonable conditions are expected to stick around with us over the weekend and throughout next week. Rain chances continue to stay out of the forecast. High temperatures will top out in the low 80s to potentially middle 80s over the next several days under mainly sunny skies, with lows dropping to the 50s each night.

Talkin’ Tropics: After making landfall Wednesday afternoon over southwest Florida as a powerful category 4 hurricane, Ian has now emerged over the Atlantic Ocean. This has allowed Ian to intensify and regain hurricane strength. As of the latest forecast track, Ian will make landfall again over the South Carolina coast on Friday where hurricane warnings are already in effect ahead of Ian’s arrival. It will weaken from there as it tracks NW farther inland over the weekend.

