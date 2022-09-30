First Alert Forecast: beautiful weather expected into this weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The forecast for Friday Night Football is on track to be very nice. Temperatures will be in the 70s early this evening before fall to the 60s shortly after sunset. It will get much cooler throughout the overnight hours where lows are expected to bottom back out in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Those that plan on getting outside early in the morning might need a light jacket or sweater.

We have a fantastic and beautiful weekend ahead of us to kick off October! There will be plenty of sunshine to go around across the entire region as our stretch of dry weather continues. Fire weather danger will exist over the weekend with breezy north winds and low humidity. Be cautious with outdoor burning and dispose of cigarettes properly. Otherwise, most spots will generally see highs both Saturday and Sunday in the lower 80s with cool nights in the 50s.

Seasonable conditions will carry through most of next week as well. Temperatures will be near average on a daily basis in the lower to middle 80s with overnight lows in the 50s. Get out and enjoy the beautiful weather!

Talkin’ Tropics: Ian made its 3rd U.S. landfall this afternoon near Georgetown, South Carolina as a category 1 hurricane is maximum sustained winds of 85 MPH. Heavy rainfall, flooding, strong winds, and even tornadoes will be a concern through the evening for the Carolinas. Ian is now a post tropical system and will continue to weaken as it drifts farther inland. The NHC is also monitoring a disturbance over the far eastern Atlantic. It has a medium chance for development over the next 5 days and could form into a tropical depression by next week.

