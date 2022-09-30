Family remembers father and son who were also killed in Mississippi Delta crash

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Four lives were lost during a head-on collision in the Mississippi Delta late Saturday night. Every occupant of the two vehicles involved in the crash would die; two of the victims being teenagers.

In one vehicle, Kamille H. Smith, 43, and her 16-year-old daughter, Kirstin A. Lucas. Smith was the mother of Tyler Smith, a defensive lineman for Alcorn State. Kirstin Lucas was his sister.

In the other vehicle, Thomas Williams, Jr., 39, and his 17-year-old son, Thomas Williams.

Moesha Carter, who is 23, described her uncle, known to her family as “Poohbear,” as “one of the most positive people” she has ever known, saying she had only seen him upset “maybe once.” His son Thomas, or “TK,” was much like his dad, Carter said. Sweet and “a family person.”

Moesha Carter called her uncle, Thomas Williams, Jr., “one of the most positive people." (Moesha Carter)

17-year-old Thomas Williams, or "TK," was described as a "family person" who loved hanging out with his cousins. (Moesha Carter)

Carter said her uncle worked at a warehouse in Jackson, and that he and his son would often make the trip to Rolling Forks to visit their family. Thomas and “TK” had left Rolling Forks the night of the accident to head back to their home in Jackson.

Carter says she awoke around 4 a.m. on Sunday to multiple missed calls.

“I called my mom back because she was calling me,” Carter said. “She was just screaming. She was really devastated and heart broken. I was like, ‘What’s going on?’ She was like, ‘Poohbear and TK. They’re gone, they’re gone.’ She was screaming to the top of her lungs.”

Because of the severity of the wreck, Carter says her uncle could only be identified by his driver’s license. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Carter said her family doesn’t know when the funerals will be held because the bodies of her uncle and cousin are still at the State Crime Lab.

“Everyone, everyone who knows Poohbear and TK... has the same thing to say. They’re all saying that they were both very respectful, very positive, sweet, loving, family guys,” Carter said.

Carter is not focused on who caused the accident, “because everyone lost their life.” However, she did say that she wanted attention to be given to all of those who were killed that night.

“Because their life did matter and they matter to us,” Carter concluded.

A GoFundMe has been set up for both families involved in the crash. The GoFundMe for Tyler Smith can be found here. The GoFundMe for the family of Thomas Williams, Jr. and Thomas Williams can be found here.

