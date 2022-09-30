Emmy award-winning actress visits JSU Scholarship Luncheon

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “I am an endangered species, but I sing no victim’s song,” Emmy award-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph said.

On the heels of a historic Emmy win, actress Sheryl Lee Ralph began her speech Thursday at the Jackson State University Scholarship Luncheon similar to the one Emmy night, singing to a packed house.

She recently became the first Black woman in 35 years to win an Emmy for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series... The actress and activist talked about her road to success and the importance of education.

“Education is the great equalizer, no matter what anybody says.”

Ralph also pledged $25,000 to provide supplemental financial assistance to JSU students in need, and she helped raise more money during Thursday’s event.

“Listen, if you can help somebody else. I really believe that the future of the world is in some of these classrooms that we are very slow to help,” she said. “We don’t know who is going to be the one cancer cure cancer and it could be right here at Jackson State.”

That is what the annual scholarship banquet is all about... investing in the next generation of leaders. It’s named after long-time community leader and educator, Mary E. Peoples.

Peoples is also the wife of former JSU President Emeritus Dr. John A. Peoples Jr.

“It is just a great, great honor that Jackson State honored her dedication and my father’s dedication to education, I’m just pleased to be able to be there to represent them,” daughter of the former president, Kathleen Peoples said. “They are both in more delicate health now, so I’ve come out to this event, and I have been taking lots of pictures, so I can show them. I know they’ll be very proud that their efforts and the efforts of everyone here will promote student education.”

Thanks to many generous donors, nearly $300,000 was raised for JSU students.

Ralph hopes the giving continues and young people live out their dreams

“Your dreams are to let you know don’t give up on you.”

