Alcorn State University President shares accomplishments and future plans for the campus

ASU will hold Sesquicentennial Gala Saturday night in Jackson
Funds from the Gala that will be held Saturday night in Jackson will be used for scholarships, research and programming.
Funds from the Gala that will be held Saturday night in Jackson will be used for scholarships, research and programming.(WLBT)
By Maggie Wade
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dr. Felecia Nave said, “we’re hitting above our weight class. Because we believe in our students. We believe in what Alcorn State University has to offer.”

Dr. Felecia Nave is part of the historic 150 years of Alcorn State University. She is the first woman to serve as President.

“We have seen tremendous success in our graduates. Graduating the most students we have in the past decade. Our ratings and rankings have improved. We were ranked as the 12th best public HBCU in the country and one of 19 HBCUs identified as Fulbright Scholars”, said Dr. Nave.

Dr. Nave has big plans for Alcorn that include working with African American farmers.
Dr. Nave has big plans for Alcorn that include working with African American and socially disadvantaged farmers.(WLBT)

Dr. Nave has big plans for Alcorn that include working with African American farmers with the help of Congressman Bennie Thompson.

Dr. Nave said, “we have leaned into what we see as our role and responsibility to making sure that we provide the access, the information, and the resources to support our African American and socially disadvantaged farmers.”

Last week, Alcorn State became one of twenty schools across the nation chosen by IBM to create Cybersecurity Leadership Centers. With half a million unfilled cyber security jobs across the nation, Dr. Nave wants to make sure her students are prepared and ready for those jobs.

“First and foremost we have to make sure we focus on our student experience and in focusing on that student experience making sure that we graduate well-rounded individuals who are ready and prepared to go and have an impact day one in the marketplace or if they choose to go into graduate school”, said Dr. Nave.

Alcorn State is also preparing for a special new addition to the campus.

Dr. Nave said, “this spring we hope to have our ribbon cutting for our brand new 38,000 square foot state-of-the-art School of Business Building.”

All of this leads up to the big Gala Saturday night in Jackson. Star performer Charlie Wilson will provide entertainment. Funds from the Gala will be used for scholarships, research, and programming.

“This event gives us an opportunity to just celebrate all the great things that have been happening at Alcorn State University over the past year but also to reflect and think about the legacy and pay homage to all those individuals who’ve come before us”, Dr. Nave said.

Dr. Nave says the future looks bright for Alcorn State University. She credits the staff, educators, and students who choose Alcorn to earn their degrees.

5 female students arrested after brawl breaks out inside Crystal Springs High School
‘Brutal animal, a murderer’: Man serving life in prison granted parole
JSU star quarterback Shedeur Sanders launches BBQ sauce
Emmy award-winning actress visits JSU Scholarship Luncheon
JPS celebrates improvement in Department of Education Accountability Rating
‘I feel like he was targeted’: Mother mourns over loss of her son in latest Capitol...
