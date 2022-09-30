Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

11-year-old boy dies after falling from 19th-floor balcony, police say

Authorities say an 11-year-old child has died after falling from a balcony in Panama City...
Authorities say an 11-year-old child has died after falling from a balcony in Panama City Beach, Florida.(Boogich via canva)
By WJHG Staff, Allison Baker and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/Gray News) - Authorities say a child has died in Florida after falling from a balcony at a Panama City Beach resort.

WJHG reports an 11-year-old boy was found dead at the Sterling Reef building on Front Beach Road after falling from a 19th-floor balcony.

According to authorities, the boy’s family was staying at the resort after evacuating the Jacksonville area due to Hurricane Ian.

Police do not suspect foul play in the incident, but their investigation remains ongoing.

The family’s name was not immediately released by authorities.

Copyright 2022 WJHG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 female students arrested after brawl breaks out inside Crystal Springs High School
5 female students arrested after brawl breaks out inside Crystal Springs High School
Slip of the tongue turns into t-shirt business for former J-Sette
‘Brutal animal, a murderer’: Man serving life in prison granted parole
‘Brutal animal, a murderer’: Man serving life in prison granted parole
Three charged with murder in death of Crystal Springs man shot in family car
JSU star quarterback Shedeur Sanders launches BBQ sauce
JSU star quarterback Shedeur Sanders launches BBQ sauce

Latest News

Emmy award-winning actress visits JSU Scholarship Luncheon
Emmy award-winning actress visits JSU Scholarship Luncheon
In this aerial photo, damaged boats and debris are stacked along the shore in the aftermath of...
Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina
Funds from the Gala that will be held Saturday night in Jackson will be used for scholarships,...
Alcorn State University President shares accomplishments and future plans for the campus
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
CDC: Some monkeypox cases more severe than ‘originally thought’