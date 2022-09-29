Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Walking trail, outdoor pavilion to open at LeFleur’s Bluff State Park Oct. 1

Walking trail, outdoor pavilion to open at LeFleur’s Bluff State Park Oct. 1
Walking trail, outdoor pavilion to open at LeFleur’s Bluff State Park Oct. 1(Mississippi Children’s Museum)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you love all things outdoor, a new walking trail and outdoor pavilion will officially open to the public at the LeFleur’s Bluff Education and Tourism Complex will open to the public on October 1.

The Spotter’s Adventure Trail (a museum walking trail) and The Den (outdoor pavilion) are the newest phases of the state-of-the-art playground that has welcomed 100,000 visitors since opening in December 2021.

The 8-foot-wide trail features a fun and interactive outdoor experience.

The Den, located west of the playground, includes tables and seating for up to fifty students.

Both open to the public on Saturday, October 1st with activities between 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 female students arrested after brawl breaks out inside Crystal Springs High School
5 female students arrested after brawl breaks out inside Crystal Springs High School
Slip of the tongue turns into t-shirt business for former J-Sette
Three charged with murder in death of Crystal Springs man shot in family car
‘Brutal animal, a murderer’: Man serving life in prison granted parole
‘Brutal animal, a murderer’: Man serving life in prison granted parole
Man found dead near business on Robinson Road in Jackson

Latest News

Suspect in murder of Miss. convenience store clerk had faulty ankle monitor
Suspect in murder of Miss. convenience store clerk had faulty ankle monitor
The hotel where the tourists were approached.
Group of Memphis tourists harassed by National Guard officer who thought they were migrants
‘Internal investigation’ underway after suspect in Capitol Police-involved shooting dies
The incident happened in the 2300 block of 32nd Avenue, according to police.
Gulfport man arrested in fatal stabbing of mother, authorities say