Walking trail, outdoor pavilion to open at LeFleur’s Bluff State Park Oct. 1

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you love all things outdoor, a new walking trail and outdoor pavilion will officially open to the public at the LeFleur’s Bluff Education and Tourism Complex will open to the public on October 1.

The Spotter’s Adventure Trail (a museum walking trail) and The Den (outdoor pavilion) are the newest phases of the state-of-the-art playground that has welcomed 100,000 visitors since opening in December 2021.

The 8-foot-wide trail features a fun and interactive outdoor experience.

The Den, located west of the playground, includes tables and seating for up to fifty students.

Both open to the public on Saturday, October 1st with activities between 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

