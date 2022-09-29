Things To Know for Thursday, Sept. 29

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Gov. Reeves approves sending National Guard to Florida for Hurricane Ian relief

(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)

Gov. Tate Reeves has approved the deployment of the Mississippi National Guard to aid in Hurricane Ian relief in Florida. “Florida has consistently been there for us in our time of need and I approved this deployment in order to assist in their emergency response efforts,” Reeves said. “All of Mississippi is praying for Florida amidst Hurricane Ian.” Mississippi National Guard soldiers from Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 111th Aviation Regiment based in Meridian, and airmen of the 255th Air Control Squadron in Gulfport, will deploy to assist the state of Florida by providing vital emergency relief efforts. Deployment time and staging location of National Guard units will depend acceptable weather conditions and the direction of the Florida Division of Emergency Management to respond to areas impacted by the storm.

2. ‘Brutal animal, a murderer’: Man serving life in prison granted parole

“I have a hard time understanding how my family is supposed to live the decisions of the board to release a brutal animal, a murderer,” Gene Bell said addressing the recent decision to grant the man that murdered his brother parole. In 1991, 21-year-old Bert Bell was shot 9 times while working at a convenience store in Grenada by Fredrick Bell. Now, after 31 years behind bars, Fredrick Bell has been granted parole. “July the 11th of 2022, My wife and I both met with the current parole board that Governor Tate Reeves has appointed and was ensured that we they had no intentions of paroling the guy. Then on August 29, I received a letter from the Mississippi state parole board, stating that they, in fact, believed that he was rehabilitated and they were going to let him walk free and walk our streets,” On Bell’s parole date, however, Bell was issued a stay - meaning he would have to wait until October 26 to see if he’ll be released. According to former Parole Board member, Steve Pickett, in the past, those who were charged with capital murder and life sentences, were not issued parole.

3. JSU star quarterback Shedeur Sanders launches BBQ sauce

JSU star quarterback Shedeur Sanders launches BBQ sauce (PLBSE)

Shedeur Sanders, one of the sons of Head Coach Deion Sanders of the Jackson State University football team and the star quarterback of JSU launched a barbecue sauce on Wednesday as a part of his name, image, and likeness deal. Sanders is not only following his father’s footsteps in achieving greatness on the football field, but he is also taking advantage of the power of branding, something his father is great at as well. “Growing up, I saw firsthand the power of branding,” said Sanders. “I’m looking forward to creating the Shedeur Sanders brand and with NIL and PLBSE, I’m able to start sooner than I ever imagined.”Sanders partnered with PLB Sports & Entertainment, the creators of Flutie Flakes, to launch their first NIL brand and his first barbecue sauce called #2 BBQ by Shedeur Sanders. PLBSE Sports and Entertainment says the BBQ sauce is a “tomato-based rich, thick, sweet, molasses-style BBQ sauce with tangy vinegar and fiery cayenne heat that finishes with a subtle smokey note,” with a recipe approved personally by the entire Sanders family.

