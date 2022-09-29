Man bites one Pike County officer, hits another with a stick

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A traffic stop conducted on Monday in Pike County resulted in a Pike County Sheriff’s Office deputy being bitten by the driver.

A Pike County deputy issued a traffic stop on South Locust Street just off of Highway 98 East around 2:43 p.m.

After refusing to show his license, PCSO says the deputy later identified the driver as Eric Damone Conerly.

Conerly then attempted to drive away, but before his attempted escape, a tussle between the deputy and Conerly began - this after the deputy attempted to get the key out of the ignition of the vehicle.

PCSO says Conerly exited the car and tried to hit the deputy with a stick. The deputy then called for backup.

Before the two deputies were able to contain Conerly, the suspect struck one of the deputies’ right ear with the stick, then bit the other on his forearm.

Conerly was eventually arrested and taken to the Pike County Jail where he was charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession, sale, transfer of a stolen firearm, possession of marijuana/syn cannabinoids in a motor vehicle, and disorderly conduct/resisting arrest.

