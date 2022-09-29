Connect. Shop. Support Local.
‘Internal investigation’ underway after suspect in Capitol Police-involved shooting dies

(Pixabay)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is conducting an “internal investigation” after the suspect in Sunday’s Capitol Police-involved shooting died.

The shooting happened near East Mayes Street in Jackson after Capitol Police attempted a traffic stop. The suspect has been identified as 25-year-old Jaylen Lewis.

According to MBI, the officers involved the incident will be on administrative leave until the investigation is complete.

“An internal investigation into this incident is underway and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is conducting its own independent inquiry and will present its findings to the Attorney General’s office,” stated Commissioner Sean Tindell. “Such incidents require a thorough investigation, scrutiny, and transparency. Therefore, any releasable information regarding this incident will be made public by the Department of Public Safety at the appropriate time.”

There have been three Capitol Police-involved shootings in the past six weeks. According to DPS spokesperson Bailey Martin, this is the first death resulting from a Capitol Police-involved shooting.

