Gulfport man arrested in fatal stabbing of mother, authorities say

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Police have arrested a Gulfport man after the alleged fatal stabbing of his mother Wednesday night.

Durel Louis Williams, 28, was arrested on a charge of first degree murder. The coroner tells us his mother, 68-year-old Myra Williams, died at her own home on 32nd Avenue from stab wounds.

Around 6:03 p.m., police responded to the 2300 block of 32nd Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found Myra Williams, who appeared to have been killed by a knife.

Durel Williams was arrested at the scene without incident.

The victim’s body is on the way to the state crime lab Thursday, and an autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

Williams is being held at the Harrison County jail on a $1,000,000 bond.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Gulfport Police at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

