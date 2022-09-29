Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Gulfport man arrested in fatal stabbing of mother, authorities say

The incident happened in the 2300 block of 32nd Avenue, according to police.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Police have arrested a Gulfport man after the alleged fatal stabbing of his mother Wednesday night.

Durel Louis Williams, 28, was arrested on a charge of first degree murder. The coroner tells us his mother, 68-year-old Myra Williams, died at her own home on 32nd Avenue from stab wounds.

Around 6:03 p.m., police responded to the 2300 block of 32nd Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found Myra Williams, who appeared to have been killed by a knife.

Durel Williams was arrested at the scene without incident.

The victim’s body is on the way to the state crime lab Thursday, and an autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

Williams is being held at the Harrison County jail on a $1,000,000 bond.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Gulfport Police at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 female students arrested after brawl breaks out inside Crystal Springs High School
5 female students arrested after brawl breaks out inside Crystal Springs High School
Slip of the tongue turns into t-shirt business for former J-Sette
Three charged with murder in death of Crystal Springs man shot in family car
Man found dead near business on Robinson Road in Jackson
Jackson, Mississippi's seal
‘It’s really embarrassing’: Contractors worked for Jackson for a year without getting paid

Latest News

‘Internal investigation’ underway after suspect in Capitol Police-involved shooting dies
Things To Know
Things To Know for Thursday, Sept. 29
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: bright sunshine & cool breezes late week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: cool breezes & bright sunshine Thursday