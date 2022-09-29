Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Group of Memphis tourists harassed by National Guard officer who thought they were migrants

The hotel where the tourists were approached.
The hotel where the tourists were approached.(NBC BOSTON)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FALMOUTH, Mass. (WMC) - A group of senior citizens from Memphis were allegedly harassed by a Massachusetts National Guard soldier while visiting Cape Cod.

The Cape Cod Times reports Christopher Hoffman, 51, followed the tour bus for more than 10 miles along Cape Cod. When the group pulled into a hotel, he approached them.

Hoffman livestreamed the incident on Facebook, where he demanded to see who was on the bus. Because the tour bus company, based out of Tallahassee, had Florida plates, Hoffman allegedly thought the bus was sending a group of migrants to Cape Cod. He has since deleted the video.

Michael Vaughn, the driver of the bus, said he was driving 37 senior citizens, visiting from Memphis, around Cape Cod.

Hoffman is serving fulltime at the 101st Regimental Training Institute on JBCC as the Administrative Officer, according to the Massachusetts Army National Guard. He has served more than 17 years of Active Federal Service. He served in Afghanistan from Jan. 2010 through Jan. 2011, and in Iraq from June 2004 through Dec. 2005.

He was off-duty, driving his own vehicle at the time of the altercation, NBC Boston reports.

The Massachusetts National Guard released a statement condemning the actions:

Police were called to the hotel and removed Hoffman from the property.

Hoffman is not facing any criminal charges.

