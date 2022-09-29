Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
First Alert Forecast: seasonable and sunny weather expected this weekend

By Peyton Garrison
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After another beautiful and bright afternoon, out weather will remain quiet through this evening as we round out the day. Temperatures will quickly cool down tonight with clear skies and low humidity in place. Expect lows to bottom out in the upper 40s to lower 50s by the early morning hours.

There will also be plenty of sunshine to go around across all of central and southwest MS on Friday as our dry stretch continues. Fire weather danger is possible tomorrow with breezy winds and low humidity. Continue to be cautious with open burning and dispose of cigarettes properly. Otherwise, temperatures will be a bit closer to normal in the upper 70s/lower 80s.

Seasonable conditions are expected to stick around with us over the weekend and throughout next week. High temperatures will top out in the low 80s to potentially middle 80s over the next several days under mainly sunny skies with lows dipping down to the 50s each night.

Talkin’ Tropics: After making landfall Wednesday afternoon over southwest Florida as a powerful category 4 hurricane, Ian has now emerged over the Atlantic Ocean. This has allowed Ian to intensify and regain hurricane strength. As of the latest forecast track, Ian will make landfall again over the South Carolina coast on Friday where hurricane warnings are already in effect ahead of Ian’s arrival. It will weaken from there as it tracks NW farther inland over the weekend.

