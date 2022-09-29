First Alert Forecast: cool breezes & bright sunshine Thursday

THURSDAY: More sunshine, cool breezes in the large, western wake of Ian – well to our east. From the upper 40s and lower 50s early; we’ll manage middle to upper 70s through the afternoon amid cool northeast breezes. Breezes could be stout at times, still leading to as locally high fire risk. Beyond that, we’ll stay quiet with another clear night near 50.

FRIDAY: Rounding out the work week and school week on a positive note; sunshine will continue to fill the skies amid cool easterly breezes. Expect morning 50s to give way to afternoon highs in the 70s to near 80. High school football games, once again, will have a perfect setup with clear skies and mild temperatures through the evening. We’ll drop to the lower 50s by early Saturday.

EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will remain the dominate force in the forecast through the first several days of October. Starting off the new month with mostly sunny skies – temperatures will creep upward – to the lower 80s for both Saturday and Sunday afternoons, after starting in the lower to middle 50s. We’ll see a few more clouds in the skies by early next week as temperatures and humidity levels will subtly increase. Expect highs in the middle 80s; lows in the 50s to near 60.

TALKIN’ TROPICS: Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon as a strong category 4 hurricane near Cayo Costa, Florida – causing extensive damage to southwest Florida from wind and surge. Today, the storm – now a tropical storm, will emerge off Florida’s Atlantic coast, continuing northward toward along the southeast coast. Ian will likely have its final landfall late Friday in South Carolina – dumping copious amounts of rain across the Carolinas and Georgia into the weekend. Elsewhere, TD #11 formed in east-central Atlantic and will likely dissipate quickly, not affecting any land areas.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

