Crash in Warren County involving school bus results in minor injuries

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash involving a school bus in Warren County on Thursday afternoon.

Around 2:15 p.m., MHP responded to a crash on Interstate 20 east.

According to the MHP, a 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by 57-year-old Jacqueline James of Vicksburg was traveling east on I-20 when it collided with a Vicksburg/Warren County school bus driven by Vicksburg native, 40-year-old John Williams.

Arzella Shepard, 73, of Vicksburg, a passenger on the bus, sustained minor injuries. There were no children on the bus and the MHP reported no other injuries.

