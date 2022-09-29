Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Crash in Warren County involving school bus results in minor injuries

Two vehicle crash in Warren County involving school bus results in minor injuries
Two vehicle crash in Warren County involving school bus results in minor injuries(PxHere)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash involving a school bus in Warren County on Thursday afternoon.

Around 2:15 p.m., MHP responded to a crash on Interstate 20 east.

According to the MHP, a 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by 57-year-old Jacqueline James of Vicksburg was traveling east on I-20 when it collided with a Vicksburg/Warren County school bus driven by Vicksburg native, 40-year-old John Williams.

Arzella Shepard, 73, of Vicksburg, a passenger on the bus, sustained minor injuries. There were no children on the bus and the MHP reported no other injuries.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 female students arrested after brawl breaks out inside Crystal Springs High School
5 female students arrested after brawl breaks out inside Crystal Springs High School
Slip of the tongue turns into t-shirt business for former J-Sette
‘Brutal animal, a murderer’: Man serving life in prison granted parole
‘Brutal animal, a murderer’: Man serving life in prison granted parole
Three charged with murder in death of Crystal Springs man shot in family car
JSU star quarterback Shedeur Sanders launches BBQ sauce
JSU star quarterback Shedeur Sanders launches BBQ sauce

Latest News

Debra Boswell discusses the water bill issues with the Mississippi Animal Rescue League.
Jackson-based animal shelter questions water bill for more than $54,000
Sunny and near 80 on Friday.
Peyton's Thursday Evening Forecast
Capital city lifts boil water notice for thousands of connections, including Belhaven and...
Capital city lifts boil water notice for thousands of connections, including Belhaven and Millsaps area
Eric Damone Conerly
Man bites one Pike County officer, hits another with a stick