Capital city lifts boil water notice for thousands of connections, including Belhaven and Millsaps area
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson has lifted the boil water notices for the following capital city residents on the City’s drinking water system:
- [7300-8899] Gary Road, Byram: 39272
- Gary Drive
- Glen Haven Subdivision
- Glennhaven Drive
- Glennhaven Court
- Glenn Oak Circle
- Cedar Glenn Drive
- Branch Creek Drive
- Red Oak Cove
- Cedar Glenn Cove
- Trelles Cove
- Highland Cove
- Azalea Cove
- Glennwood Cove
- Ridge Place
- Redwood Cove
- Hollybush Place
- Glennoak Circle
- Eagle Nest Subdivision
- Eagle Nest Drive
- Freedom Cove
- Highpoint Drive
- Mountain Crest Drive
- Golden Eagle Drive
- Talon Cove
- Canyon Cove
- Lake Ridgelea Subdivision
- Turtle Road
- Park Avenue
- Mary Lane
- Lake Shore Drive
- Oak Avenue
- Pike Avenue
- Ridgelea Road
- Lure Avenue
- Meadow Lane
- S. Ridge Road
- E. Ridge Road
- Bob White Street
- Rod Street
- Reel Street
- Hook Street
- W. Ridge Road
- Horse Shoe Circle
- Line Street
- Spinning Street
- [1200-2399] North State Street: 39202
- [1600-1899] Pine Street
- [700-799] Euclid Street
- [700-799] Oakwood Street
- [700-799] Fairview Street
- [700-799] Arlington Street
- [700-799] Pinehurst Street
- [700-799] Gillespie Street
- Popcorn Alley
- Park Avenue
- [1300-1399] Peachtree Street: 39202
For more information, please call 601-960-2723 during business hours or 601-960-1777/601-960-1875 after 4 p.m.
