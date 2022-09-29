Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Capital city lifts boil water notice for thousands of connections, including Belhaven and Millsaps area

Capital city lifts boil water notice for thousands of connections, including Belhaven and...
Capital city lifts boil water notice for thousands of connections, including Belhaven and Millsaps area(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson has lifted the boil water notices for the following capital city residents on the City’s drinking water system:

  • [7300-8899] Gary Road, Byram: 39272
  • Gary Drive
  • Glen Haven Subdivision
  • Glennhaven Drive
  • Glennhaven Court
  • Glenn Oak Circle
  • Cedar Glenn Drive
  • Branch Creek Drive
  • Red Oak Cove
  • Cedar Glenn Cove
  • Trelles Cove
  • Highland Cove
  • Azalea Cove
  • Glennwood Cove
  • Ridge Place
  • Redwood Cove
  • Hollybush Place
  • Glennoak Circle
  • Eagle Nest Subdivision
  • Eagle Nest Drive
  • Freedom Cove
  • Highpoint Drive
  • Mountain Crest Drive
  • Golden Eagle Drive
  • Talon Cove
  • Canyon Cove
  • Lake Ridgelea Subdivision
  • Turtle Road
  • Park Avenue
  • Mary Lane
  • Lake Shore Drive
  • Oak Avenue
  • Pike Avenue
  • Ridgelea Road
  • Lure Avenue
  • Meadow Lane
  • S. Ridge Road
  • E. Ridge Road
  • Bob White Street
  • Rod Street
  • Reel Street
  • Hook Street
  • W. Ridge Road
  • Horse Shoe Circle
  • Line Street
  • Spinning Street
  • [1200-2399] North State Street: 39202
  • [1600-1899] Pine Street
  • [700-799] Euclid Street
  • [700-799] Oakwood Street
  • [700-799] Fairview Street
  • [700-799] Arlington Street
  • [700-799] Pinehurst Street
  • [700-799] Gillespie Street
  • Popcorn Alley
  • Park Avenue
  • [1300-1399] Peachtree Street: 39202

For more information, please call 601-960-2723 during business hours or 601-960-1777/601-960-1875 after 4 p.m.

