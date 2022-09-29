Capital city lifts boil water notice for thousands of connections, including Belhaven and Millsaps area

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson has lifted the boil water notices for the following capital city residents on the City’s drinking water system:

[7300-8899] Gary Road, Byram: 39272

Gary Drive

Glen Haven Subdivision

Glennhaven Drive

Glennhaven Court

Glenn Oak Circle

Cedar Glenn Drive

Branch Creek Drive

Red Oak Cove

Cedar Glenn Cove

Trelles Cove

Highland Cove

Azalea Cove

Glennwood Cove

Ridge Place

Redwood Cove

Hollybush Place

Glennoak Circle

Eagle Nest Subdivision

Eagle Nest Drive

Freedom Cove

Highpoint Drive

Mountain Crest Drive

Golden Eagle Drive

Talon Cove

Canyon Cove

Lake Ridgelea Subdivision

Turtle Road

Park Avenue

Mary Lane

Lake Shore Drive

Oak Avenue

Pike Avenue

Ridgelea Road

Lure Avenue

Meadow Lane

S. Ridge Road

E. Ridge Road

Bob White Street

Rod Street

Reel Street

Hook Street

W. Ridge Road

Horse Shoe Circle

Line Street

Spinning Street

[1200-2399] North State Street: 39202

[1600-1899] Pine Street

[700-799] Euclid Street

[700-799] Oakwood Street

[700-799] Fairview Street

[700-799] Arlington Street

[700-799] Pinehurst Street

[700-799] Gillespie Street

Popcorn Alley

Park Avenue

[1300-1399] Peachtree Street: 39202

For more information, please call 601-960-2723 during business hours or 601-960-1777/601-960-1875 after 4 p.m.

