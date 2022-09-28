Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Woman indicted in death of 1-year-old left in vehicle at daycare

Woman indicted for negligent homicide of a child
Woman indicted for negligent homicide of a child(WMC)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The woman accused of leaving a 1-year-old boy inside a hot vehicle back in May is now indicted in his death.

Faye Eschoe is indicted on charges of negligent homicide and aggravated child abuse.

The incident happened on May 19 at Education is the Key Children’s Center on Thomas Street.

According to Memphis Police Department, preliminary information points to a heat exhaustion death.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Alabama inmate’s medical records released following public outcry
Kentarrian Blanchard, 31
Man charged with murder after 42-year-old shot, killed outside America’s Best Inn
Man shot in head while riding in vehicle with his mother and sister in Crystal Springs
Students hide under their desks after "intruders" enter Wingfield High School with a weapon
Investigation underway after ‘intruders’ with weapon enter Wingfield High School
This is an ongoing investigation and the story will be updated when more information is provided.
MBI: Body found in Forrest Co. identified

Latest News

Mississippi city proposes newborn safe haven wall box
Things To Know
Things To Know for Wednesday, Sept. 28
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: ‘significant’ fire risk Wednesday; bright, breezy days continue late week
Jatavis Harris
Man arrested for business burglary in Jackson