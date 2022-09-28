Walt Disney World, Universal Studios closing due to Hurricane Ian

Connect. Shop. Support Local.
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (Gray News) – Walt Disney World and Universal Studios are closing as Florida braces for Hurricane Ian.

Walt Disney World announced that all its parks will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, including Disney’s waterparks and Disney Springs.

Disney Resort hotels are staying open, but guests are urged to shelter in place in their rooms as the storm hits.

Universal also announced that all its Orlando parks will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. Hotels on the property are staying open.

Other major theme parks in the area, including SeaWorld and Busch Gardens, will also be closed Wednesday and Thursday.

