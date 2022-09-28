Three charged with murder in death of Crystal Springs man shot in family car

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - A family outing at a football game in Crystal Springs ended in tragedy when gunfire erupted. Latravious “Duke” Williams died from his injury after leaving a high school homecoming game.

His murder has shattered his family, who wants the gun violence to stop. Three people are in custody following the fatal weekend shooting, but it is little consolation for his loved ones reeling from Williams’ sudden death.

“Don’t no parent want to go through this, what I’m going through,” said Kishelita Sparks.

She is grieving the death of her son, 20-year-old Latravious Williams. He was in the back seat of her car with his 14-year-old sister when she said a group of boys her son exchanged words with during the homecoming game opened fire.

“When I finally looked up trying to see in my rearview mirror, I noticed that my back window was shattered and my baby when she raised up and my son just fell on her,” said Sparks.

She drove to the local hospital. Her son was then airlifted to UMMC in Jackson. The young man, who she said was jolly and happy Friday, died just after 3 p.m. Saturday. Latravious’ father is still overcome by the sudden killing of his only son. A call late Friday evening telling him to rush to the ER has changed his life forever.

“I lost my son. I’ll never see him no more,” said Latravious’ father, Lonnie Williams. “And I hate for another family to have to go through the grieving pain that I’m going through. So please, if y’all would, all the ones that say that y’all is Duke’s friend, please put them guns down.”

The Crystal Springs High School graduate was attending Lincoln Technical Institute in Nashville and begged his mother to allow him to come home for the game. She said he wanted to see his little sister cheerleading.

Seventeen-year-old Kenquavious Barnes, 20-year-old Dominic Davis, and 20-year-old Derrick Williams have been arrested by Crystal Springs Police and charged with murder. Authorities are searching for a fourth suspect.

Next month Latravious would have been graduating as a diesel mechanic. Instead, his parents will be burying him.

