Things To Know for Wednesday, Sept. 28

1. Investigation underway after ‘intruders’ with weapon enter Wingfield High School

“Intruders” entered Wingfield High School with a weapon Tuesday afternoon, causing classrooms in the school to be placed on alert. According to the Jackson Public School District, the “male intruders” entered the school through a locked back door which was opened by a student there. “An altercation ensued between the intruders and one of our scholars,” JPS wrote in a statement. “School staff immediately intervened.” A weapon was eventually taken from one of the intruders and given to police. The weapon was not discharged, JPS said, and no students were harmed in the incident. One of the intruders is in custody.

2. Deadline looms for Jackson, Hinds Co. to request tens of millions for water system repairs

Hinds County and Jackson leaders have until Friday to request more than $50 million in federal funds from the state’s coffers to address the city’s ailing water system. While supervisors approved diverting $17.5 million of their American Rescue Plan Act monies to water system repairs days ago and city councilmembers also greenlit $35.1 million for the same purpose, to get a dollar-for-dollar match from the state, they must request it within the next three days. Attorney Latoya Thompson, who’s been entrusted to make sure the county’s federal funds are administered legally, told WLBT she hopes to have the request submitted to the state by Wednesday at the latest. The Capital City remains on track to get its request sent by the Friday deadline, too, city spokesperson Melissa Faith Payne said, but could not say what day it would be completed.

3. Alcorn State football player’s family killed in car crash over the weekend

The Alcorn State University family is mourning after one of their football players lost two loved ones in a deadly crash in Issaquena County over the weekend. The Alcorn State football team says it’s doing all it can to support and comfort their fellow teammate Tyler Smith after losing his mother and sister in a deadly crash over the weekend. “Seeing his mom and sister and saying farewell to them after leaving the football game is just a heartfelt moment,” said Alcorn State University head football coach Fred McNair. The university says the defensive lineman lost his mother, forty-three-year-old Kamille Smith, and his sixteen-year-old sister, Kristin Lucas, in a deadly crash Saturday night.

