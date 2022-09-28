Suspect in latest Capitol Police-involved shooting dies

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The suspect involved in the latest officer-involved shooting by Capitol Police has now died.

This confirmed by DPS spokesperson Bailey Martin on Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened Sunday night near East Mayes Street in Jackson. The suspect has been identified as 25-year-old Jaylen Lewis.

This will count as a Jackson homicide.

There have been three Capitol Police-involved shootings in the past six weeks. According to Martin, this is the first death resulting from a Capitol Police-involved shooting.

