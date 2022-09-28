Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Suspect in latest Capitol Police-involved shooting dies

(WILX)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The suspect involved in the latest officer-involved shooting by Capitol Police has now died.

This confirmed by DPS spokesperson Bailey Martin on Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened Sunday night near East Mayes Street in Jackson. The suspect has been identified as 25-year-old Jaylen Lewis.

This will count as a Jackson homicide.

There have been three Capitol Police-involved shootings in the past six weeks. According to Martin, this is the first death resulting from a Capitol Police-involved shooting.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Alabama inmate’s medical records released following public outcry
Kentarrian Blanchard, 31
Man charged with murder after 42-year-old shot, killed outside America’s Best Inn
Man shot in head while riding in vehicle with his mother and sister in Crystal Springs
Students hide under their desks after "intruders" enter Wingfield High School with a weapon
Investigation underway after ‘intruders’ with weapon enter Wingfield High School
Three charged with murder in death of Crystal Springs man shot in family car

Latest News

Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes calls for meeting to discuss Capitol Police.
‘It’s time for us to talk’: Stokes plans community meeting to discuss Capitol Police in wake of officer-involved shootings
WLBT at 5p
Man driving stolen truck hits several Madison Co. police vehicles during chase
Man driving stolen truck hits several Madison Co. police vehicles during chase
Abre' Conner
Abre' Conner interview