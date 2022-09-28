JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A slip of the tongue led to a new t-shirt business for a former J-Sette.

Charlotte Collins works as a Rehab Director and Physical Therapist at Select Specialty Hospital in Jackson.

Slip of the tongue turns into t-shirt business for former J-Sette (WLBT)

She is also a pilates instructor, and combining two words in her class turned into a business venture she hopes to spread around the nation.

“Alright, one, two, move on, squeegel,” said Collins. “1, 2, squeegle.”

Collins has been a pilates instructor for about 15 years. From her time as a Jackson State University J-Sette and now in her work at Select Speciality Hospital, Collins knows the importance of taking care of the core muscles.

Collins said, “Nurses and CNAs move, lift, or boost cumulatively approximately two tons per day. That’s a lot. So it’s so important that you really add that extra layer of protection. I call it just engaging your core muscles, and it’s so easy to do. I make a habit of doing it all the time — brushing my teeth, at the red light, [and] when the commercials come on television. it’s just a good habit to have.”

Collins teaches her clients the importance of the core muscles with everything from posture to protecting the vital organs and with incontinence.

“It makes sense, and it’s easy and effective,” Collins said.

One day she combined squeeze and kegel and got “squeegel” in her pilates class. She was encouraged to turn that word into a t-shirt to remind all of us of the importance of taking care of our core muscles. It has caught on with the staff at Select and her pilates class.

“Starting with Shannon Canard, our CEO, who approved us to wear the shirts on Wednesdays,” Collins said. “We have Squeegle T-Shirt Wednesdays, and a great number of the staff wear the t-shirts, and we’re reminding one another squeegle. Don’t forget to squeegle when you move the patients.”

Collins is hoping to create a national movement and is working on getting the trademark for the t-shirt.

Ultimately I’m hoping Nike, Reebok, one of those nice companies, would say, ‘Hey, we like that too! Come on, let’s talk.’”

This technique can also help families who have loved ones who are immobile. Collins hopes the t-shirts help create a nationwide Squeegle Movement to promote core health and safety.

