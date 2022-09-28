Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Ole Miss students demand answers in search of Jay Lee

By Walter Murphy
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The friends of missing Ole Miss student demand answers after letters to Lafayette County judge surface that advocate for the release of the accused murderer.

“Nobody has been found, and that’s heartbreaking,” Braylyn Johnson told Action News 5.

Last week the non-profit news agency Mississippi Today reported that 69 letters were sent to the Lafayette Circuit Court judge advocating for the release of Timothy Herrington, who is originally from Grenada, Mississippi. One of those letters was reportedly written by Grenada County Sherrif Rolando Fair. Johnson, who heads the group Justice for Jay Lee, said that doesn’t seem normal.

“It’s scary because if there is a chance that [Lee’s] body is in Grenada County, then how can we trust this sheriff will make sure the investigation is seen through and handled properly?” Johnson said.

During Herrington’s preliminary hearing, a detective with the Oxford Police Department testified that Herrington drove a moving truck from Oxford to Grenada on the same day Lee was reported missing. Johnson said this makes the letter written by Sheriff Fair even more concerning.

“How can we trust him if he’s advocating for an accused murderer to get out?” Johnson wondered.

Since that preliminary hearing, a public update on the investigation and search for Lee’s body hasn’t been provided. Now, the group Johnson heads called “Justice for Jay Lee” is demanding answers.

“They knew the community needed to hear more,” said Cannon Narmour. “The moment it was let out that someone had been arrested and charged, the representation went downhill.”

Action News 5 reached out to the Grenada County Sheriff’s Office for a comment on the reasonings behind the letter that was sent by Fair. At this time, we have not heard back.

