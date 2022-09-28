Miss. security officer charged with giving contraband to correctional facility

JEFFERSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - An officer in Mississippi has been arrested for supplying contraband to a correctional facility.

Elmontra Rankin, 41, was a security officer with Magcor, an on-site company which provided work experience for sentenced adult offenders within Mississippi correctional facilities.

On Wednesday, Rankin was arrested by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.