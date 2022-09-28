Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Miss. security officer charged with giving contraband to correctional facility

Miss. security officer charged with giving contraband to correctional facility
Miss. security officer charged with giving contraband to correctional facility(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - An officer in Mississippi has been arrested for supplying contraband to a correctional facility.

Elmontra Rankin, 41, was a security officer with Magcor, an on-site company which provided work experience for sentenced adult offenders within Mississippi correctional facilities.

On Wednesday, Rankin was arrested by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Alabama inmate’s medical records released following public outcry
Kentarrian Blanchard, 31
Man charged with murder after 42-year-old shot, killed outside America’s Best Inn
Man shot in head while riding in vehicle with his mother and sister in Crystal Springs
Students hide under their desks after "intruders" enter Wingfield High School with a weapon
Investigation underway after ‘intruders’ with weapon enter Wingfield High School
Three charged with murder in death of Crystal Springs man shot in family car

Latest News

WLBT at 6p
Antonio Belda.
Pediatrician arrested for child porn, video voyeurism; former employer releases statement
Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes calls for meeting to discuss Capitol Police.
‘It’s time for us to talk’: Stokes plans community meeting to discuss Capitol Police in wake of officer-involved shootings
Hurricane Ian continues to impact the Florida peninsula.
Peyton's Wednesday Evening Forecast