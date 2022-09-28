Man found dead near business on Robinson Road in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was found dead near a business in Jackson on Tuesday.

Deputy Chief Deric Hearn says employees at Car Care Clinic found the man lying on his side unresponsive at 4436 Robinson Road.

According to Deputy Chief Hearn, the employees’ last contact was around 12:57 p.m. when they brought the man lunch.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.