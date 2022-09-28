Man driving stolen truck hits several Madison Co. police vehicles during chase

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities were led on a chase Wednesday after a driver of a stolen vehicle refused to stop at a traffic stop, eventually striking police vehicles in Madison.

Police say that around 11:42 a.m., they received information about a stolen 2014 Chevrolet pick-up truck driven by Jonathan Gray, 30, of Vicksburg when MPD tried to initiate a traffic stop on Highland Colony Parkway at Lake Castle Road.

When Gray refused to stop, police started a chase, with the Ridgeland Police Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and other Madison units involved.

MPD says Gray continued southbound on Highland Colony and other roads, including Old Agency Road, Richardson Road, and Steed Road before the vehicle entered a field off of Sunnybrook Road and Colony Park Boulevard, where it became disabled.

Several Madison police vehicles were struck and damaged by Gray during the pursuit. However, no injuries or property damage were reported.

Gray was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, felony fleeing, three counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, and possession of a stolen firearm.

He was taken to the Madison County Detention Center where he awaits his initial court appearance in Madison County Municipal Court.

