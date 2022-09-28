Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Man arrested for business burglary in Jackson

Jatavis Harris
Jatavis Harris(Jackson Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested for business burglary in Jackson on Tuesday.

JPD says Jatavis Harris, 23, was caught stealing items inside the Super Mart on North State Street at 2:30 a.m.

According to JPD, Harris fled on foot but was caught by a JPD Precinct Four officer. He has been booked in the Adult Holding Facility.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot in head while riding in vehicle with his mother and sister in Crystal Springs
Miss. family says if their loved one’s killer is released, public safety will be at risk
Miss. family says if their loved one’s killer is released, public safety will be at risk
Dept. of Justice says water not safe, prepared to file action against Jackson under Safe...
Dept. of Justice says water not safe, prepared to file action against Jackson under Safe Drinking Water Act
FILE - Gov. Phil Bryant speaks about his legacy following a life of public service, Jan. 8,...
Retired wrestler says GOP Gov. Phil Bryant cut welfare funding to nonprofit because of Democratic support
A body was found in a ditch on Liberty Road in Picayune Friday morning.
Body of missing person found in ditch in Picayune

Latest News

10 PM Tuesday Hurricane Ian Forecast Track
Ian takes aim at Florida this week
Slip of the tongue turns into t-shirt business for former J-Sette
Alcorn State football player’s family killed in car crash over the weekend
Man found dead near business on Robinson Road in Jackson