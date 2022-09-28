Man arrested for business burglary in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested for business burglary in Jackson on Tuesday.

JPD says Jatavis Harris, 23, was caught stealing items inside the Super Mart on North State Street at 2:30 a.m.

According to JPD, Harris fled on foot but was caught by a JPD Precinct Four officer. He has been booked in the Adult Holding Facility.

