JSU star quarterback Shedeur Sanders launches BBQ sauce

By Garrett Busby
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Shedeur Sanders, one of the sons of Head Coach Deion Sanders of the Jackson State University football team and the star quarterback of JSU launched a barbecue sauce on Wednesday as a part of his name, image, and likeness deal.

Sanders is not only following his father’s footsteps in achieving greatness on the football field, but he is also taking advantage of the power of branding, something his father is great at as well.

“Growing up, I saw firsthand the power of branding,” said Sanders. “I’m looking forward to creating the Shedeur Sanders brand and with NIL and PLBSE, I’m able to start sooner than I ever imagined.”

Sanders partnered with PLB Sports & Entertainment, the creators of Flutie Flakes, to launch their first NIL brand and his first barbecue sauce called #2 BBQ by Shedeur Sanders.

PLBSE Sports and Entertainment says the BBQ sauce is a “tomato-based rich, thick, sweet, molasses-style BBQ sauce with tangy vinegar and fiery cayenne heat that finishes with a subtle smokey note,” with a recipe approved personally by the entire Sanders family.

“PLB Sports and Entertainment is proud to partner with Shedeur Sanders and assist him in building his brand at retail,” said PLBSE CEO, Ty Ballou. “We see this as just the start for Sheduer at retail and we look forward to seeing his brand continue to grow and expand at retail.”

The first edition of the sauce bearing Sander’s number and image will be available online at PLBSE.com and locally at the Jackson State University student book store and Kroger stores around Jackson.

