Gov. Reeves approves sending National Guard to Florida for Hurricane Ian relief

Mississippi National Guard soldiers based in Meridian and airmen from Gulfport will deploy to...
Mississippi National Guard soldiers based in Meridian and airmen from Gulfport will deploy to assist the state of Florida by providing vital emergency relief efforts.(WLBT)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Gov. Tate Reeves has approved the deployment of the Mississippi National Guard to aid in Hurricane Ian relief in Florida.

“Florida has consistently been there for us in our time of need and I approved this deployment in order to assist in their emergency response efforts,” Reeves said. “All of Mississippi is praying for Florida amidst Hurricane Ian.”

Mississippi National Guard soldiers from Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 111th Aviation Regiment based in Meridian, and airmen of the 255th Air Control Squadron in Gulfport, will deploy to assist the state of Florida by providing vital emergency relief efforts.

Deployment time and staging location of National Guard units will depend acceptable weather conditions and the direction of the Florida Division of Emergency Management to respond to areas impacted by the storm.

