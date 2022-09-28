Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

First Alert Forecast: staying sunny and pleasant through late week

Highs in the low 80s expected this weekend
Highs in the low 80s expected this weekend(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With gusty winds and low humidity, concerns over wildfire dangers will continue across the region into this evening. Open burning is highly discouraged considering fire could spread rapidly. Otherwise, another pleasant and cool night is ahead of us as clear skies prevail overhead. Expect overnight low temperatures to dip down to the upper 40s and lower 50s by the early morning hours of our Thursday.

Thursday will shape up to be another beautiful day with plenty of sunshine to go around. Temperatures during the afternoon hours are forecast to reach the middle 70s as winds continue to flow out of the northeast. While the threat of wildfires isn’t as high tomorrow, continue to be cautious of any outdoor burning.

Our weather is expected to stay quiet through the weekend and likely into next week as well. Highs most afternoons should make it to the lower/middle 80s under mostly sunny skies with lows falling to the 50s.

Talkin’ Tropics: Hurricane Ian officially made landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida as a powerful Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 150 MPH. Dangerous storm surge, winds, and flooding will continue to be concerns over the next few hours. Ian will now be undergoing a weakening trend as it tracks farther inland into tonight and over the coming days. Heavy rainfall, winds, and potentially severe weather could also be possible out towards Georgia, South and North Carolina later this week as Ian continues to weaken.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Alabama inmate’s medical records released following public outcry
Kentarrian Blanchard, 31
Man charged with murder after 42-year-old shot, killed outside America’s Best Inn
Man shot in head while riding in vehicle with his mother and sister in Crystal Springs
Students hide under their desks after "intruders" enter Wingfield High School with a weapon
Investigation underway after ‘intruders’ with weapon enter Wingfield High School
Three charged with murder in death of Crystal Springs man shot in family car

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: ‘significant’ fire risk Wednesday; bright, breezy days continue late week
WLBT at 6p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast:
Our dry trend continues through the weekend, with Highs in the low to mid-80s. Lows during the...
First Alert Forecast: Our dry trend continues with Highs in the low to mid-80s. Be cautious of burning during the dry conditions. Rain chances remain out of our forecast through the weekend!
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast; fire risk increases as crisp, fall air settles in