First Alert Forecast: staying sunny and pleasant through late week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With gusty winds and low humidity, concerns over wildfire dangers will continue across the region into this evening. Open burning is highly discouraged considering fire could spread rapidly. Otherwise, another pleasant and cool night is ahead of us as clear skies prevail overhead. Expect overnight low temperatures to dip down to the upper 40s and lower 50s by the early morning hours of our Thursday.

Thursday will shape up to be another beautiful day with plenty of sunshine to go around. Temperatures during the afternoon hours are forecast to reach the middle 70s as winds continue to flow out of the northeast. While the threat of wildfires isn’t as high tomorrow, continue to be cautious of any outdoor burning.

Our weather is expected to stay quiet through the weekend and likely into next week as well. Highs most afternoons should make it to the lower/middle 80s under mostly sunny skies with lows falling to the 50s.

#Ian officially makes landfall this afternoon as a powerful category 4 hurricane. https://t.co/qJ4arWfJLY — Peyton Garrison WLBT (@peytongwx) September 28, 2022

Talkin’ Tropics: Hurricane Ian officially made landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida as a powerful Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 150 MPH. Dangerous storm surge, winds, and flooding will continue to be concerns over the next few hours. Ian will now be undergoing a weakening trend as it tracks farther inland into tonight and over the coming days. Heavy rainfall, winds, and potentially severe weather could also be possible out towards Georgia, South and North Carolina later this week as Ian continues to weaken.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.