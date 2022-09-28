Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Alert Forecast: 'significant' fire risk Wednesday; bright, breezy days continue late week

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:54 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WEDNESDAY: While sunshine will yet again be in high supply – fire danger will take center stage through mid-week. After morning 50s, we’ll rebound through the 70s to lower 80s. This, along with critically low humidity, the antecedent dry conditions and gusty breezes (up to 30-35 mph) will put fire danger at a significant risk. Take extra caution when dealing with fire sources and use common sense to prevent fires from occurring or quickly getting out of hand. Under mostly clear skies, we’ll drop into the lower 50s - a few pockets could dip into the upper 40s.

THURSDAY: More sunshine, cool breezes in the large, western wake of Ian – well to our east. From the upper 40s and lower 50s early; we’ll manage middle to upper 70s through the afternoon amid cool northeast breezes. Breezes could be stout at times, still leading to as locally high fire risk. Beyond that, we’ll stay quiet with another night near 50.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Even though we’ll stay quiet in Ian’s western wake, we’ll gradually see the airmass begin to change through the weekend. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies, highs in the 80s – lows in the 50s to near 60.

TALKIN’ TROPICS: All eyes are on Hurricane Ian, which continues to buffet against Florida’s Gulf Coast. At present forecast, the storm looks to come ashore as a ‘major’ category 4 hurricane, a bit farther south – near Cape Coral and Fort Myers this evening. While small wiggles and track changes are still possible in this late hour, Tampa may be spared from direct impacts, while southwest Florida may bear the brunt of the impact. Beyond Florida’s impact, the storm will likely bring heavy rain, wind and severe storms to the southeast states of Georgia, South and North Carolina through late week and into the weekend.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

