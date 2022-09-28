Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Deputies thwart potential active shooter at supermarket in Florida

Authorities in Palm Beach County say deputies stopped what could have been an active shooter...
Authorities in Palm Beach County say deputies stopped what could have been an active shooter situation at an area grocery store.(WCJB)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - Authorities in Florida helped prevent what they say could have been an active shooter situation earlier this week.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies were called to a Publix supermarket on South Military Trail in the Greenacres area about a suspicious person with a gun in the parking lot on Monday evening.

The sheriff’s office said the person fired several shots in the air before deputies arrived.

Deputies attempted to de-escalate the situation upon arrival. However, the armed 21-year-old man reportedly began to wave the gun threateningly at deputies when one of them shot him.

Palm Beach authorities said the man was transported to a hospital in critical condition with the deputy on paid leave with the incident under investigation.

The sheriff’s office said the man has mental health services records.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot in head while riding in vehicle with his mother and sister in Crystal Springs
Miss. family says if their loved one’s killer is released, public safety will be at risk
Miss. family says if their loved one’s killer is released, public safety will be at risk
Dept. of Justice says water not safe, prepared to file action against Jackson under Safe...
Dept. of Justice says water not safe, prepared to file action against Jackson under Safe Drinking Water Act
FILE - Gov. Phil Bryant speaks about his legacy following a life of public service, Jan. 8,...
Retired wrestler says GOP Gov. Phil Bryant cut welfare funding to nonprofit because of Democratic support
A body was found in a ditch on Liberty Road in Picayune Friday morning.
Body of missing person found in ditch in Picayune

Latest News

Man found unresponsive at business near Robinson Road in Jackson
President Joe Biden talks to people after speaking during an event on health care costs, in the...
Biden keeps US target for refugee admissions at 125,000
Hurricane Ian is expected to strike the Florida coast as a major hurricane.
Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, Florida braces for winds, floods
Owner of Richland gun shop responds to claims regarding damaging weapons, so they’re unsafe
Chicago police respond to a shooting near the CPD Homan Square facility Monday, Sept. 26,...
Chicago police charge man who infiltrated SWAT training