Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Active shooter reported at Arkansas hospital

An active shooter has been reported at a hospital in Sherwood, Arkansas, the police department...
An active shooter has been reported at a hospital in Sherwood, Arkansas, the police department reported via Twitter.(Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An active shooter has been reported at a hospital in Sherwood, Arkansas, late Wednesday morning, the police department reported via Twitter.

A law enforcement presence has been seen at CHI St. Vincent hospital, and media reports on the scene indicate that people were told to evacuate.

The police said they haven’t released any other information.

ATF New Orleans reported that they are responding to the scene.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Alabama inmate’s medical records released following public outcry
Kentarrian Blanchard, 31
Man charged with murder after 42-year-old shot, killed outside America’s Best Inn
Man shot in head while riding in vehicle with his mother and sister in Crystal Springs
Students hide under their desks after "intruders" enter Wingfield High School with a weapon
Investigation underway after ‘intruders’ with weapon enter Wingfield High School
This is an ongoing investigation and the story will be updated when more information is provided.
MBI: Body found in Forrest Co. identified

Latest News

Water has receded near Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa Wednesday morning ahead of Hurricane Ian....
LIVE: Hurricane Ian nears Florida landfall with 155 mph winds
A high number of injuries is prompting school districts to cancel football seasons.
Another varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
A new survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Twilio Flex asked 2,000 Americans what they...
22% of Americans would rather spend a night in jail than contact customer service, survey finds
An aerial images shows a crime scene where a 14-year-old lost his life.
Police identify 14-year-old killed in shooting of 5 players