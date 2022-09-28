Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

5 female students arrested after brawl breaks out inside Crystal Springs High School

5 female students arrested after brawl breaks out inside Crystal Springs High School
5 female students arrested after brawl breaks out inside Crystal Springs High School(WLBT)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - Five female students were arrested after a fist fight broke out inside Crystal Springs High School early Wednesday morning.

Police say the altercation stemmed from a derogatory Instagram post about a graduate of the high school that was killed on Friday.

Latravious “Duke” Williams, 20, was shot after leaving a homecoming game, police said.

He was in the back seat of his mother’s car with his 14-year-old sister. Williams’ mother, Kishelita Sparks, said a group of boys her son exchanged words with during the game opened fire, shattering her back window, killing her son.

Crystal Springs Police Chief Tony Hemphill wouldn’t detail the social media post, but he did say it included a picture of Williams and a negative comment about how he died. It sparked Wednesday’s commotion inside the high school around 8 a.m.

Police said all five female students had some connection to Williams, either friends or family member. No weapons were involved in the altercation.

They were taken to a juvenile facility in Warren County and will likely be charged with disorderly conduct, police said.

Meanwhile, Chief Williams said they’re asking for the public’s help to continue their investigation in the death of Latravious Williams. CPD has arrested three people and they’re looking for a fourth suspect.

Investigators believe more people could be connected to the crime.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Alabama inmate’s medical records released following public outcry
Kentarrian Blanchard, 31
Man charged with murder after 42-year-old shot, killed outside America’s Best Inn
Man shot in head while riding in vehicle with his mother and sister in Crystal Springs
Students hide under their desks after "intruders" enter Wingfield High School with a weapon
Investigation underway after ‘intruders’ with weapon enter Wingfield High School
This is an ongoing investigation and the story will be updated when more information is provided.
MBI: Body found in Forrest Co. identified

Latest News

FILE - Volunteers distribute cases of water at a community/fraternal drive-thru water...
NAACP, former mayor seek civil rights investigation into state’s ‘disinvestment’ in Jackson’s water system
20-year-old found shot at Jackson apartment complex, later dies at hospital
Mississippi city proposes newborn safe haven wall box
Woman indicted for negligent homicide of a child
Woman indicted in death of 1-year-old left in vehicle at daycare