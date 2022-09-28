Connect. Shop. Support Local.
20-year-old found shot at Jackson apartment complex, later dies at hospital

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 20-year-old was found shot at a Jackson apartment complex on Tuesday and later died from his wounds at a hospital.

According to Jackson police, the shooting happened in the 500 block of Sykes Road.

The victim, Tyshun Noel, was found with gunshot wounds after shots were heard by neighbors just before 6:30 Tuesday morning.

Noel was taken to the hospital where he later died.

There is currently no suspect or motive.

This is the 94th homicide being investigated by the Jackson Police Department.

