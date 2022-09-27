Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Woman killed after vehicle crashes into Vicksburg utility pole

(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was killed in a vehicle crash in Vicksburg on Saturday, September 24.

Vicksburg Police Department says Ernessa Jackson, 44, was driving in a 2017 Honda Accord on North Washington Street around 12:49 a.m. when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole.

According to VPD, Jackson died at the scene.

