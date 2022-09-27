Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Woman arrested for 8 South Memphis arsons says there were ‘evil spirits’ in the homes

Catilena “DC” Collier, also known as Delina Collier
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department says an arrest has been made in connection with a string of arsons.

Delina “DC” Collier, 22, was arrested Monday evening. She faces eight counts of arson.

In the past three months, the Memphis Fire Department has responded to eight fires in the South Memphis area, six of which occurred within days of each other, all of them located in the same neighborhood.

The cost of damages from the fires is estimated to be $289,500.

A witness told police that Collier admitted to setting the fires.

The witness says Collier told her “there were evil spirits in the houses she set on fire.”

Family members say Collier has been isolated on the streets of South Memphis for the past year and no longer communicates with them. They were hoping she would come home and clear her name.

“Come back home and talk to us about everything that is going on, we want to know, and we care,” Ronnie Collier said.

