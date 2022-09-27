Things To Know for Tuesday, Sept. 27

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. MS hospitals having to adjust and cut services to stay open

You’ve probably noticed the price of gas and food has gone up, and hospitals are seeing similar increases that are impacting how they help patients. “The cost of labor has gone up, the cost of supplies, equipment, food, all that has gone up, but the revenue really has not gone up,” said Robert Roberson with the Mississippi Hospital Association. According to Roberson, in 2019, the hospital industry was losing $132 million a year, and in 2022, that number is growing. In response, hospitals must make tough decisions on keeping their doors open for patients. “We’re already seeing that to some extent in the Jackson metro area,” said Roberson. “I know there’s been some recent coverage with what’s going on at Merit Central. Hospitals are having to look at services that they offer, but if they’re not able to make the revenue that they need to make off of that service to sustain it, they can just no longer afford to continue.”

2. Alcorn State football player’s mother and sister die in deadly crash

The Alcorn State family is in mourning after one of the Braves football players lost two loved ones in a deadly crash in Issaquena County over the weekend. The university says the mother and sister of defensive lineman Tyler Smith died in the crash. Forty-three-year-old Kamille H. Smith and sixteen-year-old Kirstin A. Lucas were two of the victims in that crash. A GoFundMe account has been set up for Tyler Smith and his family members to help pay for funeral expenses. No gifts should be sent to the university, per NCAA guidelines. “The biggest thing is, we want the family to know they’re not alone,” said Alcorn State football coach Fred McNair. “We are a family, and we will be here for this young man – today, tomorrow, and the next day.”

3. Children released from the hospital after exposure to chlorine at YMCA Flowood pool

The children hospitalized Sunday after chlorine exposure at the Flowood YMCA have been released. Monday, the small therapy pool where the incident occurred remained closed. A birthday pool party at the Flowood YMCA took a frightening turn when 12 children began coughing and had to be sent to the hospital. Chlorine fumes reportedly caused respiratory issues. Flowood Fire Chief Jeffrey Welborn said 25 children were in the water when it happened. “We found that there had been some pool chemicals added to the pool prior to the kids’ arrival. The circulating pump in the pool wasn’t on whenever it was done,” said Welborn. “It was turned on just prior to the kids entering the pool, which caused the gas or fume to come off the water.”

4. Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba; Florida braces for Cat 4 damage

Hurricane Ian is expected to strike Florida as a major hurricane. (Source: NHC)

Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba on Tuesday as a major hurricane, with nothing to stop it from intensifying into a catastrophic Category 4 storm before it hits Florida, where officials ordered 2.5 million people to evacuate before it crashes ashore Wednesday. Ian made landfall at 4:30 a.m. EDT Tuesday in Cuba’s Pinar del Rio province, where officials set up 55 shelters, evacuated 50,000 people, rushed in emergency personnel and took steps to protect crops in Cuba’s main tobacco-growing region. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said “significant wind and storm surge impacts” were occurring Tuesday morning in western Cuba. Ian’s sustained top winds were 125 mph (205 kmh) and as much as 14 feet (4.3 meters) of storm surge was predicted along Cuba’s coast. Ian was forecast to strengthen even more over warm Gulf of Mexico waters, reaching top winds of 140 mph (225 kmh) as it approaches the Florida’s southwest coast. Tropical storm-force winds were expected across the southern peninsula late Tuesday, reaching hurricane force Wednesday morning.

