MBI: Body found in Forrest Co. identified

By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The body found in Forrest County has been identified according to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

According to MBI, the person has been identified as 16-year-old Zy’Errius Ezriel Zacharia Phillips.

On Sunday, MBI announced it was seeking the public’s help identifying a Black male found dead in Forrest County.

The body was found near Mile Marker 73 on Interstate 59.

He was reportedly wearing red-and-white striped pants, red Air Jordan tennis shoes and an American Fighter shirt. He was also believed to be between 15 to 25 years old and about 5 feet, 9 inches tall.

An Autopsy is scheduled to be done Wednesday to determine his cause of death.

This is an ongoing investigation and the story will be updated when more information is provided.

