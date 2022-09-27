Man charged with murder after 42-year-old shot, killed outside America’s Best Inn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 42-year-old man is dead after a shooting outside America’s Best Inn on Highway 80.

It happened in the wee hours of Tuesday morning.

Police say Johnny McDonald, 42, was shot in the chest by the boyfriend of a woman he shares a child with.

Before he was killed, JPD initially said the victim sliced his child’s mother’s tires and busted her windows.

In a second report to the media, detectives said McDonald was, “confronted by a male, accusing him of damaging a vehicle during a prior incident at the same location.”

McDonald then returned to his vehicle, “when the suspect followed, firing multiple shots.”

JPD says the shooter, Kentarrian Blanchard, 31, turned himself in and is being charged with murder. He will make his initial appearance in court on September 28.

A second man, Roderick Evans, 35, who was with Blanchard, was released due to insufficient evidence after he made contact and turned himself in at police headquarters, a press release said.

Roderick Evans, 35 (JPD)

